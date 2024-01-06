News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Plane door blows out mid-air, forces emergency landing

Plane door blows out mid-air, forces emergency landing

January 06, 2024 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Alaska Airlines flight, carrying 171 passengers and 6 crew members, made an emergency landing on Saturday after one of its doors blew open mid-air.

Photographs: X

Videos taken by passengers show the mid-cabin exit door had completely separated from the aircraft, minutes after take-off.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

According to flight data published by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the flight had reached 16,300 feet before descending and arrived about 20 minutes after taking off.

Allison Ferre, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, which oversees Portland International Airport, said it made a safe emergency landing.

 

Alaska Airlines acknowledged the incident on X and said they would provide more details as they become available.

"AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available," Alaska Airlines said in a post on X.

The incident occurred on Alaska flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX that had been certified by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in November 2023, just two months before the flight, according to FAA records available online.

According to media reports, passengers on board the plane said that they heard a loud bang and saw a hole in the wall of the plane, where a window had blown out at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

A child sitting near the window was reportedly pulled by the suction, and his shirt was torn off.

Some passengers also lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane. A seat next to the window was also blown out due to decompression.

According to a video which was widely shared on social media, the plane's oxygen masks dropped down, and many passengers used them as they waited for the plane to return to the airport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
How Young Doctors Fought For A Child's Life Mid-Air
How Young Doctors Fought For A Child's Life Mid-Air
Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe
Kochi flight catches fire in Muscat, all onboard safe
6 killed as military planes collide at US air show
6 killed as military planes collide at US air show
CCTV Monitors Ayodhya Before Ceremony
CCTV Monitors Ayodhya Before Ceremony
'Even today, Pancham is a chart-topper'
'Even today, Pancham is a chart-topper'
India Rekindles Love Affair With Russia
India Rekindles Love Affair With Russia
Why DGCA Wants Airline Altimeter Upgrades
Why DGCA Wants Airline Altimeter Upgrades
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe

IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe

'Accidents were waiting to happen and it happened'

'Accidents were waiting to happen and it happened'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances