Rediff.com  » News » Air India Express flight with 141 people catches fire in Muscat

Air India Express flight with 141 people catches fire in Muscat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2022 16:14 IST
As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday after smoke detected in one of the engines, according to an airline source.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport. Photograph: TV grab

The incident occurred while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the detection, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

 

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
