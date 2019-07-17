PHOTOS: Partial lunar eclipse graces the sky

Last updated on: July 17, 2019 11:33 IST

Stargazers around the world witnessed a partial lunar eclipse on Wednesday.

The partial eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, was visible in nearly every part of the world except for North America and the polar climes of Greenland and northern Russia.

The lunar eclipse occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two.

A lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon.

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow passes only through a part of the Moon, resulting in a large dark spot that makes it seem as though a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off.

Here are some of the glimpses of the event.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Square in Venice. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

A moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the Winged Lion of Venice at the St. Mark square in Venice. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters