Glimpses from Pakistan's biggest defence exhibition in Karachi:

IMAGE: Pakistan navy special forces conduct a counter-terrorism demonstration during IDEAS 2022, the Pakistan government's defence exhibition in Karachi, November 17, 2022, here and below. All Photographs : Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors inspect a weapon during the defence explo.

IMAGE: Visitors inspect an armour and ammunition display at the defence expo.

IMAGE: Visitors inspect the cockpit of a JF17 Thunder fighter jet at the defence expo.

IMAGE: Tanks and armour vehicles on display.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com