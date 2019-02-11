Over 1,800 mementos gifted to PM Modi auctioned

Over 1,800 mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi received were auctioned in a fortnight-long exercise which began last month, the PM's office said.
It is, however, not clear how much funds were generated through the auction, the proceeds of which will be used for the Namami Gange, a Central government project to clean the Ganga river.
During the auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art, a specially handcrafted wooden bike, received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs.
A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform -- a uniquely artistic interpretation of Modi's special bond with the railways.
"Prime Minister Modi, even as chief minister of Gujarat, used to auction mementoes received by him, so that the proceeds could go for the education of girl children. Continuing the same practice, he has now enabled the collection of funds which will help clean up the Holy River Ganga," the statement said.
Take a look at some of the mementos which fetched much higher prices than their base prices.
With inputs from PTI
