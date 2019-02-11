Over 1,800 mementos gifted to PM Modi auctioned

Last updated on: February 11, 2019 12:11 IST

Over 1,800 mementos Prime Minister Narendra Modi received were auctioned in a fortnight-long exercise which began last month, the PM's office said.

It is, however, not clear how much funds were generated through the auction, the proceeds of which will be used for the Namami Gange, a Central government project to clean the Ganga river.

During the auction organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art, a specially handcrafted wooden bike, received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs.

A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform -- a uniquely artistic interpretation of Modi's special bond with the railways.

"Prime Minister Modi, even as chief minister of Gujarat, used to auction mementoes received by him, so that the proceeds could go for the education of girl children. Continuing the same practice, he has now enabled the collection of funds which will help clean up the Holy River Ganga," the statement said.

Take a look at some of the mementos which fetched much higher prices than their base prices.

IMAGE: The handcrafted wooden bike, which received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs. Photograph: PTI Photo

A wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000 was sold for Rs 13 lakh. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

A traditional 'Horai', received from Majuli, Assam, (a traditional symbol of the State of Assam -- an offering tray with a stand), which had a base price of Rs 2,000 went for Rs 12 lakh. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

A memento entitled “Divinity” received from SGPC, Amritsar, which had a base price of Rs. 10,000 was auctioned for Rs. 10.1 lakh. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

A Lord Shiva statuette which had a base price of Rs 5,000, was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh, which is 200 times the base price, the statement issued by the PMO said. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

With inputs from PTI