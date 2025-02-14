HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Our Journey Together': What Trump gifted 'friend' Modi

February 14, 2025 15:12 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a signed copy of his book 'Our Journey Together' as the leaders held an interaction with reporters at the White House.

 

Photographs: @PMOIndia/X, @mygovindia/X

"Mr Prime Minister, You Are Great", Trump wrote in the book.

The book features unforgettable moments of their friendship and shared milestones.

It also has a compilation of photos from various event, the Howdy Modi event when the Prime Minister visited Houston in 2019. 

Published in December 2021, the books features a cover image of Trump waving from Air Force One and contains 320 pages of handpicked photographs with captions reportedly written by Trump himself. 

The book has picture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal in 2020.

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues.

