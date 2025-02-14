HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump hugs Modi, says, 'we missed you a lot'

Trump hugs Modi, says, 'we missed you a lot'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 14, 2025 04:47 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share a hug as the US President welcomes the PM at the White House. Photograph: ANI on X

Trump and Modi warmly greeted each other and shook hands.

While meeting Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot."

The US President introduced Modi to other officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk.

 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff shared a picture of PM Modi and Trump on X.

While sharing the picture on X, Dan Scavino stated, 'Behind Scenes in the West Wing lobby -- @POTUS Trump welcomes Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India to the @WhiteHouse.'

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other members of the Indian delegation.

Ahead of Modi's arrival, Indian flags were put up at the White House by the ceremonial guards.

The prime minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration.

He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House
PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House
Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
SEE: Modi meets Elon Musk, his children
SEE: Modi meets Elon Musk, his children
What If China, America Make Up?
What If China, America Make Up?
India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official
India, US to sign new defence framework: WH official

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Help Prevent Acid Reflux

webstory image 3

7 Ways Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Help Your Workout

VIDEOS

Elon Musk arrives with family for bilateral meeting with PM Modi1:31

Elon Musk arrives with family for bilateral meeting with...

Watch: Ayodhya chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das given 'Jal Samadhi' in Saryu river1:00

Watch: Ayodhya chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das given...

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption1:17

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD