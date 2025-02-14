Trump hugs Modi, says, 'we missed you a lot'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share a hug as the US President welcomes the PM at the White House. Photograph: ANI on X

Trump and Modi warmly greeted each other and shook hands.

While meeting Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot."

The US President introduced Modi to other officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff shared a picture of PM Modi and Trump on X.

While sharing the picture on X, Dan Scavino stated, 'Behind Scenes in the West Wing lobby -- @POTUS Trump welcomes Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India to the @WhiteHouse.'

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other members of the Indian delegation.

Ahead of Modi's arrival, Indian flags were put up at the White House by the ceremonial guards.

The prime minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration.

He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.