Opposition show of strength amid snowfall in Srinagar

Despite heavy snowfall in Srinagar, the rally to mark the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra went ahead, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of opposition parties addressing the march.

In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several national and regional parties braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold to share the stage with Congress leaders at the rally.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party president Mallikarjun Karge and others, leaders from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party, the Communist Party of India, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, also joined the rally.

Rahul with Kharge. "I have not done this (yatra) for myself or for the Congress but for the people of the country. Our aim is to stand against the ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of this country," Rahul said.

The rally was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar amid tight security. Rahul said the RSS and the BJP were targeting the liberal and secular ethos of the country by inciting violence.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the rally.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Confrence (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asked Rahul to undertake another yatra from west to east of the country. I would like to walk with him, Abdullah said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the country sees a ray of hope in Rahul.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva addresses the rally.

Yatris and supporters took part in the rally despite heavy snowfall.

People trying to save themselves from snow.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.