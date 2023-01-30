Rahul, Priyanka play in snow as Bharat Jodo Yatra ends

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site in Srinagar and followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Srinagar had received heavy rain and snowfall on Sunday night and photographs from Monday morning showed the Gandhi siblings playing with snow at the Congress party headquarters.

The former Congress chief donned a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket. It was was the first time he was seen wearing warm clothing over his T-shirt.

The Gandhi siblings later joined Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and scores of other party leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the Maulana Azad Road where another flag hoisting ceremony was held.