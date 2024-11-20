News
Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs

Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 20, 2024 12:58 IST
With the Maharashtra assembly polls underway on Wednesday, the young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.

IMAGE: People queue up to vote in Maharashtra assembly elections, at a polling booth in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Some of them also raised the issue of women's security.

A number of youth flocked the polling booths in Nagpur, located in the state's Vidarbha region, from early morning to exercise their democratic right.

 

First-time voter Manswi Admane, an engineering student, carried a placard outside a polling booth with the message highlighting the need for women's safety.

Ishita Tiwari, another first-time voter and a working professional, was quite disturbed when her name did not figure in the electoral rolls before the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

But this time before the assembly polls, her joy knew no bounds when she received her voting card.

Tiwari, who left for work after casting vote, said it was a good experience to exercise her franchise for the first time and she was very happy about it.

Manzari Pinjarkar, an MBA student who voted in Nagpur, appreciated the present government's welfare schemes, but raised concern over layoffs in jobs and inflation.

Pinjarkar said the government should work to address these problems.

She also said everyone should vote as it their duty and responsibility.

Vedant, a management course student who was one of the early voters, said he took time out of his exam preparation and came to exercise his democratic right.

The student said that while voting, he kept in mind the development work done in the city as well as the image of candidates in his constituency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
