Rediff.com  » News » PIX: Netas get rakhis tied on their wrists on Raksha Bandhan

PIX: Netas get rakhis tied on their wrists on Raksha Bandhan

August 11, 2022 18:21 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

 

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration.

IMAGE: Brahmakumaris tie rakhi to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy @rashtrapatibhavan/Twitter

IMAGE: A girl ties a rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind ourtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets woman personnel from Mumbai Police who tied rakhi on his wrist, in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy @mieknathshinde/Twitter

IMAGE: Nurses in BMC-run hospitals of Mumbai tie rakhis on the wrists of former CM Uddhav Thackeray for his co-operation and support during Covid times when he was CM, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty ties rakhi on the wrist of MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during a press conference, in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties a rakhi to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in New Delhi. Photograph: @naqvimukhtar/Twitter

IMAGE: A woman ties a rakhi to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in Shimla. Photograph: Kind courtesy @jairamthakurbjp/Twitter

IMAGE: A member of the National Association for the Blind ties a rakhi to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: SAD Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal ties a rakhi to BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel at the Parliament complex, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with transgenders, in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan offers sweet to West Bengal Minister of Youth Services and Sports Aroop Biswas as TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary gets his hand tied with a rakhi by cricketer Jhulan Nishit Goswami during a programme on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
