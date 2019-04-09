BJP MLA among 5 killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada

April 09, 2019 19:20 IST

IMAGE: Mangled remains of a vehicle after a BJP convoy was attacked by the Maoists in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were on Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase polling in the state, police said.

The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area.

The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said.

Security forces have been rushed to the area, they said.

IMAGE: The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack.

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," the PM tweeted.

"Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said in another tweet.

IMAGE: The blast left a five-feet-deep crater on the road. Photograph: ANI

Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.