PHOTOS: Saluting the 'Guardians of Sea'

December 05, 2018 11:35 IST

On Tuesday, December 4, India celebrated 47th Navy Day and saluted the valour, commitment and patriotism of navy personnel in protecting the country's waters and disaster relief alike.

The Navy Day is celebrated every year to recall the contribution of the force during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

The Indian Navy is the marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief.

The Maratha Emperor, Chhatarpati Shivaji Bhosle is considered as 'Father of the Indian Navy'.

Here are some of the glimpses of the celebration.

Navy personnel display their skills during the Navy Day celebrations at the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Helicopters hover above the Gateway of India. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, centre, flanked by army chief General Bipin Rawat, left, and air force chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

People visit Navy warship of eastern fleet 'INS Kirch' as a part of Navy Day celebrations at Kolkata Port (Khidirpur Dock), in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Marine commandos demonstrate their skills. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Navy personnel display skills at the Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com The Gateway of India is lit in the colours of the national flag.