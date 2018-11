Naidu meets Mamata, announces postponement of Opposition conclave

November 19, 2018 20:07 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced the postponement of a November 22 opposition conclave in Delhi to chalk out details of the proposed anti-Bharatiya Janata Party front.

Emerging from an hour-long meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Naidu told reporters that the fresh date for the meeting of non-BJP parties will be announced very soon.

Flanked by the Trinamool Congress chief, Naidu attacked the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre alleging that institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, Reserve Bank of India and Comptroller Auditor General are under “severe pressure”.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments had on Friday withdrawn the ‘general consent’ accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in their states.

“We wanted to meet on November 22 earlier because of the elections... We wanted to make it before Parliament (winter) session.

“Those who are opposing the BJP will join and discuss. We will chalk out a programme to move forward take this momentum further on the agenda to protect the nation,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said, adding the fresh date for the meeting will be decided very soon.