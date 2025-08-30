HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai chokes again as Maratha protest enters day 2

Mumbai chokes again as Maratha protest enters day 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2025 14:06 IST

As the Maratha quota protest entered its second day in Mumbai, traffic came to a grinding halt outside the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the surrounding areas on Saturday, with the police struggling to convince protesters to clear the route.

IMAGE: Protesters throng the CSMT railway station in Mumbai on August 30, 2025. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Protesters were seen thronging the main junctions in south Mumbai, causing traffic snarls during the morning peak hours.

The police were seen struggling to convince protestors, who spilt onto the streets demanding basic amenities like toilets, water and shelter.

 

Apart from the police, there was heavy deployment of Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Rapid Action Force personnel to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents.

A similar situation unfolded inside the CSMT, where personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were seen requesting protesters to remain calm.

A few BEST buses and several other vehicles remained stranded for nearly two hours, as protesters refused to clear the path, making way only for an ambulance.

Several vehicles belonging to protesters remained parked on the roads leading to CSMT, and many were seen cooking food on the roadside.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that suburban services on both the Main and Harbour Line corridors were running normally with slight delays.

According to the BEST administration, at least 24 bus routes, especially those originating from south Mumbai, have been affected since morning.

The Mumbai traffic police, in a post on X, urged motorists to avoid roads leading up to CSMT, its adjoining areas, and the Eastern Freeway and instead use alternative routes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
