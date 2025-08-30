Don't test our patience: Jarange warns govt on Maratha quota

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai on the second day on Saturday, warning the government that it should not test the patience of the community.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange has launched an indefinite fast demanding reservation for the community.

Jarange and thousands of his supporters braved the overnight rain, battled the mud on the ground and bemoaned the lack of basic amenities, including a paucity of water in the toilets.

Speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan, where he launched an indefinite fast on Friday, the 43-year-old activist said that the government should not spread misinformation that the Marathas are seeking reservation from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned.

"We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

The activist further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas.

He accused Fadnavis of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Fadnavis had on Friday said that the state government is positive about resolving the issues of the Marathas, if they are social and financial in nature, and not related to political reservation.

The chief minister assured that the cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community is discussing Jarange's demands and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

The ruling Mahayuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have criticised each other over the situation in Mumbai, especially when the Ganesh festival was underway.

MVA leaders have said the government should talk to Jarange, and the only solution was for the Centre to waive the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill outside the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the surrounding areas, with the police struggling to convince protesters to clear the route.

As puddles formed at the protest venue due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the CSMT.

Many complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene.

In January this year, Jarange called off his hunger strike on the sixth day, after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas intervened on behalf of the state government.

It was his seventh such protest since 2023. Jarange had then announced that if the promised measures were not implemented swiftly, he would lead a major agitation in Mumbai.