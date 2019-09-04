PHOTOS: Modi's visit to Russian Far-East

September 04, 2019 12:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

Ahead of his visit to Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with president Putin. "I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," he said in his departure statement in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hugged and shook hands before their visit to the Zvezda shipyard. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi interacted with the management and workers of the shipyard. In the future, the ships built at that shipyard "will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi and Putin at the shipyard, which will produce heavy tonnage ships, offshore platform elements, ice-class vessels, special vessels, and other marine equipment. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

This is PM Modi's third bilateral visit to Russia. Photograph: Press Information Bureau