PHOTOS: Modi's visit to Russian Far-East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.
Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.
Ahead of his visit to Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with president Putin. "I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," he said in his departure statement in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hugged and shook hands before their visit to the Zvezda shipyard. Photograph: Press Information Bureau
Modi interacted with the management and workers of the shipyard. In the future, the ships built at that shipyard "will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India. Photograph: Press Information Bureau
Modi and Putin at the shipyard, which will produce heavy tonnage ships, offshore platform elements, ice-class vessels, special vessels, and other marine equipment. Photograph: Press Information Bureau
This is PM Modi's third bilateral visit to Russia. Photograph: Press Information Bureau
PM Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian community as he landed in Russia's Vladivostok region. Photograph: Press Information Bureau