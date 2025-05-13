Modi visits Adampur air base days after Op Sindoor, meets soldiers

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2025 12:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, official sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adampur air base in Punjab. Photographs: ANI

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," Modi said on X.

 

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operarion Sindoor. 

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
