PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and later enjoyed kite flying with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly kites at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photographs: Narendra Modi on Instagram

After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz went to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the state government has organised the kite festival.

At the venue, Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites. After the inauguration, both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites.

As many as 135 kitists from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 kite enthusiasts from India are participating in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release.

As part of the festival, the kitists have already visited places like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira (in Kutch) and Statue of Unity (Narmada) during the last two days and enthralled the visitors, it said, adding that the festival in Ahmedabad will continue till January 14.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat.

Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.

More than five lakh tourists are expected to visit Gujarat to witness the International Kite Festival this year, the release added.