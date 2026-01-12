HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati

PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 14:19 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and later enjoyed kite flying with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly kites at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photographs: Narendra Modi on Instagram

After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz went to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the state government has organised the kite festival.

 

At the venue, Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites. After the inauguration, both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites.

As many as 135 kitists from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 kite enthusiasts from India are participating in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release.

As part of the festival, the kitists have already visited places like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira (in Kutch) and Statue of Unity (Narmada) during the last two days and enthralled the visitors, it said, adding that the festival in Ahmedabad will continue till January 14.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat.

Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity.

More than five lakh tourists are expected to visit Gujarat to witness the International Kite Festival this year, the release added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...
Kite Makers Prepare For Festivals...
Modi, Merz set for Ahmedabad talks amid rising global tensions
Modi, Merz set for Ahmedabad talks amid rising global tensions
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
Quirky Kites Take To The Skies
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?
Weekly GK Quiz: Test your skills!
Weekly GK Quiz: Test your skills!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport1:08

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Shayan Aarti in Ujjain1:00

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Shayan Aarti in Ujjain

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO