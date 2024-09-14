Meet Modi's new family member, 'Deepjyoti' at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has a new resident -- a calf named 'Deepjyoti'.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed that 'Gau Mata (cow)' has given birth to a calf at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence premises.

He also shared a video of himself spending time with the calf at his residence.

WATCH: Modi welcomes new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

"It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaavh Sarvasukh Pradaah'. A new member has auspiciously arrived at the Prime Minister's residence premises at Lok Kalyan Marg." "At the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, on whose forehead there is a mark of light. Hence, I have named it 'Deepjyoti'," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable," he said in another post.

The prime minister also shared photographs in which he is spending time with the calf at his residence.

In the video montage put out on his X handle, the prime minister is seen carrying the calf at his residence, sitting with it at his temple in the house and taking it out to the garden.