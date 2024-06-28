News
1 killed, 5 injured after roof collapses at Delhi airport's T-1

1 killed, 5 injured after roof collapses at Delhi airport's T-1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 28, 2024 09:06 IST
One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

IMAGE: Roof collapses at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. Photograph: ANI on X

They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival.

 

Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.

IMAGE: The roof falls on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains. Photograph: ANI on X

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said.

Of the six injured, one person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

