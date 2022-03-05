News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 killed in Manipur poll violence

1 killed in Manipur poll violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2022 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Violence erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the second phase of assembly polls began on Saturday, as a Bharatiya Janata Party supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said.

IMAGE: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the second phase of the Manipur assembly elections, in Chandel. Photograph: PTI Photo

L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital in Imphal, a police officer said.

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Singh, along with other BJP activists, had gone to the residence of the Congress worker in the early hours in Thoubal district to tell him to stop campaigning as the stipulated time for it was over, the officer said.

 

During an altercation over the issue, he allegedly fired at Singh, who was first taken to a hospital in the district and later referred to another health facility in Imphal, the officer said.

The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him when Singh was shot, he added.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

IMAGE: Voters holding their identification cards stand in a queue to cast their votes in Senapati. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin, they said.

Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said.

Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, "The attack might be a threat to make me politically silent."

Further investigation is underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No clear path to victory for BJP in poll-bound states
No clear path to victory for BJP in poll-bound states
Manipur women leaders' quest for fair representation
Manipur women leaders' quest for fair representation
AFSPA major poll issue in militancy-hit Manipur
AFSPA major poll issue in militancy-hit Manipur
PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test
PIX: Kohli gets guard of honour in his 100th Test
'Be Strong': Indian embassy to students stuck in Sumy
'Be Strong': Indian embassy to students stuck in Sumy
Women's WC: Haynes, Lanning power Aus past England
Women's WC: Haynes, Lanning power Aus past England
OPS's bro expelled from AIADMK after neeting Sasilaka
OPS's bro expelled from AIADMK after neeting Sasilaka
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?

Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?

The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter

The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances