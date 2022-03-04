The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter

Polls will be held in Manipur for the second phase on March 5, 2022.

Below is the sentiment meter for created by Rediff Labs.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes.

Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up.

Move the pointer on the sentiment meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.