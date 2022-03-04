News
Rediff.com  » News » The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter

The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter

By REDIFF LABS
March 04, 2022 11:03 IST
Polls will be held in Manipur for the second phase on March 5, 2022.

Below is the sentiment meter for created by Rediff Labs.

 

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes.

Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up.

Move the pointer on the sentiment meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

REDIFF LABS
 
Manipur women leaders' quest for fair representation
Will BJP lift AFSPA to retain power in Manipur?
BJP woos Manipur with free scooters for college girls
RCB coach Hesson on working with stars like Kohli
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review
Russia, Ukraine to organise humanitarian corridors
Why UP's Youth Are Unhappy With BJP
The War Against Coronavirus

