Ambani, PeeCee, Kanhaiya vote in Phase 4

Last updated on: April 29, 2019 10:04 IST

Seventy-two seats across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of 2019 general elections on Monday.

This phase will see the end of polling in Maharashtra and Odisha, while the process will start in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Priya Dutt, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central seat, casts her vote.

Dutt's opponent, sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Poonam Mahajan shows her inked finger. Photograph: ANI

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote with her son Dushyant Singh in Jhalawar. Photograph: ANI

Actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal casts his vote in Mumbai's Vile Parle. Photograph: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra tweeted this photo after voting in Mumbai with the caption: "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts.". Photograph: @priyankachopra/Twitter

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Veteran actor Anil Dhawan, who made his big-screen comeback in blockbuster Andhadhun, casts his vote.

BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar casts his vote. Photograph: ANI

Union minister and sitting MP from Bihar's Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. Photograph: ANI

Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote. Photograph: ANI

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta poses for pictures after voting at St Anne's school in Bandra.

Industrialist Anil Ambani poses for shutterbugs after casting his vote at the GD Somani School in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade. Photograph: ANI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das shows his inked finger at Peddar Road. Photograph: ANI

Former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai's Worli . Photograph: ANI