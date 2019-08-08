Karnataka, Maharashtra struggle with rains, floods

August 08, 2019 08:37 IST

Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, where 2.5 lakh have been evacuated, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Commuters wade across flooded street following heavy rain, in Belgavi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days, while the toll in Karnataka rose to five since Sunday and nearly 26,000 people have been evacuated.

Floodgates were opened in the dams in Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit by incessant monsoon rains.

Nearly 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

He warned people against travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway.

IMAGE: A view of Malaprabha river water flooding the Munavalli village after heavy rain, in Belgavi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Teams of the Territorial Army, the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force are conducting rescue operations in Kolhapur and Sangli and six more NDRF teams will be airlifted to Kolhapur by Wednesday evening, he said.

"All the dams in the region are overflowing and the Met department has predicted continuous rains for the next three to four days. So if the catchment areas of dams receive more rain, possibility of more floods cannot be ruled out," Mhaisekar added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the flood situation at a meeting in Mumbai. He told reporters later that the state received 104 pc of average rain during June-August period, most of it in western Maharashtra and Konkan.

IMAGE: Residents wade across a flooded street with their belongings to relocate to a safer place due to overflowing Krishna river during monsoon season, in Sangli. Photograph: PTI Photo

"342 bridges have gone underwater and are closed for vehicles. Twenty-nine state highways and 56 roads have also been shut. NH 4 and Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway (part of Mumbai-Goa highway) are closed," a state official said.

Parts of north and coastal areas along with the Malnada region continued to reel under heavy downpour.

While Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir had been battered by the floods, torrential rains threw life out of gear in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hubballi-Dharwad, Karwar, Hassan and Shivamogga.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel conduct rescue operations at a flooded area of Chikhali-Ambewadi village, in Kolhapur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Belagavi, Bagalkote and Yadgir bore the brunt of the heavy downpour and water released from dams on Krishna River and its tributaries.

Government schools in Belagavi turned into rehabilitation centres where the flood-hit people shared their rooms with the livestock.

IMAGE: Indian Naval team mobilised to provide assistance in flood affected areas in Kohlapur and Sangli district, in Kohlapur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Chikkamagaluru district too was badly hit by the torrential rain. The swollen Bhadra river completely submerged the Hebbale bridge that connects Horanadu.