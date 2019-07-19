K'taka assembly resumes trust debate as deadline looms

July 19, 2019 12:16 IST

Karnataka assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Friday dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.

The speaker made his position clear as the assembly proceedings began with governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm on Friday as the deadline to prove his majority.

"I don't have to be partisan," Kumar said, expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote.

He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence).

"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in the public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," he said.

After making his remarks, the speaker asked the chief minister to speak on the debate on the trust vote, saying, "I am clear... no scope for any other discussion (except the trust vote)."

Within hours after the confidence motion could not take place with the speaker adjourning the day's proceedings in the assembly, the governor had Thursday shot off the letter to the chief minister setting the deadline.

The governor had observed that resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling Janata Dal-Secular-Congress and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House.

The governor had also sent a missive earlier to the speaker to conclude the trust vote proceedings by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief B S Yeddyurappa predicted the end of the coalition government and said his party will decide on the future course of action after consulting the national leadership.

"Mostly today will be the end of Congress-JDS government's misrule... the chief minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it," Yeddyurappa told reporters.

"Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action," he added.

This Friday will mark a good day for the BJP in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa said adding "I'm confident that with God's grace, everything will be good."

Yeddyurappa, who is Leader of the opposition, along with the party MLAs stay put in the assembly on Thursday night, protesting the delay in the trust vote.

Accusing the ruling coalition and the assembly speaker of trying to delay the trust vote despite fixing a time, the BJP leader said "they tried to instigate us on Thursday but we remained silent, we will continue to do the same thing on Friday also."

The trial of strength is taking place after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the 15 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the state Assembly.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from Congress and three from JDS -- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the government, putting it on the edge.

Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government.

The ruling combine's strength is 117-- Congress 78, JD-S 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress, 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the speaker) reducing the government to a minority.

This is the third motion on trust vote after the 2018 assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats but failing to mobilise numbers.

Yeddyurappa had resigned as CM after being in office for three days before facing the trust vote in May last year. Kumaraswamy who succeeded him had won the trust vote after forming the coalition government.

Adding to the worries of the ruling coalition, another Congress MLA Shreemant Patil was not seen in the House on Thursday, in the midst of reports he has been admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

BSP MLA Mahesh, on whose support the coalition was counting, also did not show up, amid reports he was keeping away as he has not received any directions from the party leader Mayawati on the stand to be taken on the trust vote.