PIX: Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

November 28, 2023 21:22 IST
After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel have been evacuated.

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the workers who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel, November 28, 2023. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The NDRF team at the Silkyara tunnel as rescue operations for the 41 workers who are trapped inside near completion, Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023. 

IMAGE: Locals distribute sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were rescued.

IMAGE: A relative of Anil Bedia, worker from Ranchi who was trapped in the Silkyara tunnel says, "We are feeling very good...we hope he comes out soon." 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets the workers who were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel after the rescue operation.

 

 
'We repeat the same mistakes'
'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'
'100% guarantee all workers are alive'
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round
ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
PIX, IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Gaikwad hammers maiden ton
More like this

ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres in less than 24 hours

