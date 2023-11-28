PIX: Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel have been evacuated.

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the workers who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel, November 28, 2023. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The NDRF team at the Silkyara tunnel as rescue operations for the 41 workers who are trapped inside near completion, Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023.

IMAGE: Locals distribute sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were rescued.



IMAGE: A relative of Anil Bedia, worker from Ranchi who was trapped in the Silkyara tunnel says, "We are feeling very good...we hope he comes out soon."

IMAGE: Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets the workers who were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel after the rescue operation.