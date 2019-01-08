Stunning images celebrate the best in wedding photography.

Couple Portrait

This image was the Grand Winner of the contest. It was our last stop for portraits on our way back to Jess and Des' wedding at the NationalArtSchool in Sydney. For an hour we'd been running around the outskirts of the venue like kids in a playground, dropping smoke bombs and chasing what little golden Australian light we get at the end of the our time for portraits (it was my first and only time using coloured smoke bombs, so it was pretty hit and miss).

In the final 5 minutes of sun, while Jess and Des were bee-lining it to their party, they walked through a slice of light coming off the roof from the building around us. There were partying guests, buildings, fire extinguishers on walls, and about 20 cars behind them in this shot, but in that moment and the light sliver, I saw the residual smoke hanging in the air and thought 'sweet, there is residual smoke hanging in the air!'

I managed to stop them from giggling and being in love with that 'just married' vibe on their faces for about .06 of a second so that I could get my “dramatic tortured artist” fix and guide them through the slice of light.