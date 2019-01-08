Stunning images celebrate the best in wedding photography.
From intimate portraits to breathtaking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography from around the world.
With kind permission from International Wedding Photographer of the Year, these are some of the best in the contest.
(Click on the images for full-screen resolution)
This image was the Grand Winner of the contest. It was our last stop for portraits on our way back to Jess and Des' wedding at the NationalArtSchool in Sydney. For an hour we'd been running around the outskirts of the venue like kids in a playground, dropping smoke bombs and chasing what little golden Australian light we get at the end of the our time for portraits (it was my first and only time using coloured smoke bombs, so it was pretty hit and miss).
In the final 5 minutes of sun, while Jess and Des were bee-lining it to their party, they walked through a slice of light coming off the roof from the building around us. There were partying guests, buildings, fire extinguishers on walls, and about 20 cars behind them in this shot, but in that moment and the light sliver, I saw the residual smoke hanging in the air and thought 'sweet, there is residual smoke hanging in the air!'
I managed to stop them from giggling and being in love with that 'just married' vibe on their faces for about .06 of a second so that I could get my “dramatic tortured artist” fix and guide them through the slice of light.
Photograph: Dan O'Day/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
I was exploring around the grounds of Zorik and John's Palm Springs estate looking for a neat patch of light... grabbed the grooms when I found this gem... I figure showing only half their faces, two halves, make a solid whole... a new stable, solid future.
Photograph: Chris Glenn/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Dance floor is my absolute love while shooting Indian weddings, it allows you to experiment over different and crazy angles, and this image was one of them, when friends decided to pour in vodka out of tea glasses all together, I knew this is something which doesn't happen frequently.
Photograph: Divyam Mehrotra/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
This image was taken in the Lancelin sand dunes, a beach-side town about 140 kilometres north of Perth, Australia. Denny and Vivi travelled all the way to us in Perth, Western Australia from Hong Kong for their pre-wedding photos. They specifically requested the night sky as part of their session because in a city as dense as Hong Kong, you hardly see the brilliance of the stars. Out there it is so dark you're left in awe at how vast and magnificent the universe is.
Photograph: Jason Tey/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Athena and Cameron two beautiful souls from opposite sides of the planet, planned a number of celebrations for their wedding. This image was from their Sydney ceremony hosted in their favourite cafe for Athena's Australian Family. The space in the cafe was quite tight as it was filled with friends and family so there wasn't really an aisle, this allowed me to get super close at the front and centre. As there was no aisle Athena and Cameron were sitting ducks for the family bombarding them with confetti. Using the 24mm lens in close gives a great presence to the shot as arms and faces start to encroach on the frame. Athena and Cameron's sense of style help this shot a lot as its not often you see a confetti shot on a clean white background.
Photograph: James Simmons/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Esther and Indra tied their knot at Villa Phalosa. Unlike most couples who got married at Phalosa, they did something different, by not using the existing pergola, which is the trademark of Phalosa. Instead, they set a ring floral arch on the grass area next to the pergola. And they nailed it. It's just gorgeous, isn't it? Enchantingly earthy. Guess that's the phrase that best describes their wedding.
Photograph: Aditya Mahatva Yodha/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
'Yes! I snagged her,' seems to be the groom's thought as they walk down the aisle.
Photograph: Jiri Horak/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
The perfect look of love.
Photograph: Jessica Notelo/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Here comes the couple!
Photograph: Pernille Eriksen/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
The bride's train follows her down the stairs.
Photograph: Jason Naylor/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
This bride and her bridal party are on their way...
Photograph: Thu-Tran/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
The groom and his best men 'vroom' their way into our hearts.
Photograph: Shayben Moussa/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Here comes the bride.
Photograph: Sergey Lapkovsky/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Let's get this party started!
Photograph: Dan-O'Day/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
This couple says 'I Do'.
Photograph: Dan-O'Day/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
And they will live happily ever after.
Photograph: Candice Anderson/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Sealed with a kiss!
Photograph: Abbi Hearne/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
It's bubbly time!
Photograph: Athena Blanksby/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Raise me up and dance!
Photograph: Sergey Lapkovsky/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Getting married in a church amidst the clouds.
Photograph: Madalena Cohen/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
A kiss high up in the mountains.
Photograph: Christin Eide/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Saying 'I do' amid cabbage patches
Photograph: Krzysztof Krawczyk/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Never letting go!
Photograph: Aljosa Petric/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
He's kicked to be hitched!
Photograph: Sara Rogers/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
A drink to toast us.
Photograph: Ryan Bodrug/International Wedding Photographer of the Year
this
Comment
article