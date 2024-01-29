News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian warship rescues Iranian vessel hijacked by pirates

Indian warship rescues Iranian vessel hijacked by pirates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian naval warship deployed along the east coast of Somalia responded to a distress call regarding hijacking of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel after it was boarded by some pirates.

Navy officials on Monday said that the swift response by the Indian Navy's mission deployed warship INS Sumitra ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel and its crew.

 

"INS Sumitra, on anti-piracy operations along the East Coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel Iman. The vessel had been boarded by pirates and the crew was taken as hostages," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel and acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of the crew along with the boat, he said. It ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members and the boat, the spokesperson said.

The vessel was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit.

"Mission deployed Indian naval ships on anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean region symbolises the Indian Navy's resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea," Madhwal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Navy secures vessel hit by drone in Arabian Sea
Navy secures vessel hit by drone in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy responds to hijacking in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy responds to hijacking in Arabian Sea
Hijacking bid: Navy begins op to hunt down pirates
Hijacking bid: Navy begins op to hunt down pirates
Maldivian Oppn readies impeachment motion against Prez
Maldivian Oppn readies impeachment motion against Prez
Can't do JEE, I'm a loser: Girl commits suicide in Kota
Can't do JEE, I'm a loser: Girl commits suicide in Kota
Next generation is something that tennis needs: Sinner
Next generation is something that tennis needs: Sinner
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP

INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances