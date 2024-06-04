News
TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal, show early trends

TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal, show early trends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2024 09:31 IST
The Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party were on Tuesday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha polls was underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bengal is a key battleground in the 2024 Lok Sabha election == one the BJP is hoping to wrest away from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A healthy score in the eastern state will also boost the BJP's bid to hit its internal target of 370 seats and the overall, much-touted, 'abki baar, 400 paar'.

 

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun across states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told PTI.

According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots were taken up for counting first and the process of counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) began 30 minutes later.

The process of counting votes cast through postal ballots and EVMs will continue simultaneously.

While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting is being held for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Column: Why Modi Should Not Get 400 Seats
'This Govt Is Full Of Amateurs'
Why Cong Did A U-Turn On Exit Poll TV Debates Boycott
Ajay Devgn, Akshay On OTT In June
Markets in bear hug: Sensex tanks 1716 points
T20 WC PIX: Farooqi takes 5; Afghanistan rout Uganda
Early trends: NDA leads but INDIA is not far behind
NDA surges ahead of INDIA in early trends

'Democracy Will be Weakened In Modi 3.0'

