Rediff.com  » News » India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs

India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 28, 2023 16:20 IST
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO on Monday announced the launch of Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

 

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The space agency said in a social media post that the spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

 

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
2 of 3 Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved: ISRO
'ISRO wants to develop a rocket company'
ISRO scientist hasn't been home to Manipur for 2 yrs
Case against fact-checker Mohd Zubair in UP slap case
Sensex climbs 110 pts to 64,997; Nifty ends at 19,306
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani
