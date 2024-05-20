News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » From Kashmir polling booth, LeT militant's brother asks him to...

From Kashmir polling booth, LeT militant's brother asks him to...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2024 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant's brother appealed to him to surrender in the interest of peace after he cast his vote here in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

IMAGE: A large number of Kashmiris came out to cast their votes during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling stations in Srinagar on May 13, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Rouf Ahmad Lone is the brother of Umar Lone, an active LeT militant, who is wanted in several militancy-related cases.

"Voting is my right, so I cast my vote. I appeal to everybody to cast their vote as developmental works will take place after that. Come to the polling booths and don't waste your vote," Lone told reporters in Pattan in the north Kashmir district.

 

Rouf raised a finger smeared with the indelible ink and appealed to his brother to give up arms and return to his family.

"I appeal to my brother Umar to surrender (before security forces). If he does so, it will be much better, he will return to his mother and family," Lone said.

In April this year, Umar's mother also issued an appeal to him to surrender before the forces.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No Kashmiri Pandit Returned After 370'
'No Kashmiri Pandit Returned After 370'
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
'We've had no democratic govt in J&K...'
'We've had no democratic govt in J&K...'
Deepika-Ranveer Cast Their Vote
Deepika-Ranveer Cast Their Vote
Sumit Nagal suffers first round exit at Geneva Open
Sumit Nagal suffers first round exit at Geneva Open
Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai
Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai
'Nothing changes when we play in playoffs'
'Nothing changes when we play in playoffs'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'

'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'

How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters

How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances