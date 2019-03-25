IAF inducts 4 Chinook heavy-lift choppers

March 25, 2019 11:36 IST

The Indian Air Force inducted the first unit of four United States-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters on Monday.

The first four of such 15 choppers have arrived at Chandigarh's Air Force Station 12 Wing for their deployment by the IAF.

"Country faces a multiple security challenges. We require vertical lift capability across a diversified terrain. Chinook has been procured with India specific enhancements. It's a national asset," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said at the induction ceremony.

"Chinook helicopters can carry out military operations not only in the day but during the night too; another unit will be created for the east in Dinjan (Assam). Induction of Chinook will be a game changer the way Rafale is going to be in the fighter fleet," Dhanoa added.

On the features of the chopper, the IAF posted on its official Twitter handle: "Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries. It is a multi-role platform and is used for the transport of troops and material among other roles. It will greatly enhance IAF's HADR capability."

India has paid close to USD 1.5 billion for 15 of these helicopters which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations.

Chinook is one of the two helicopters other than the Apache attack choppers for which India had signed deals in 2015-16. The supplies of Apaches will also start by September this year when they start arriving at the Pathankot airbase.