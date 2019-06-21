From New Delhi to Kolkata, India marks Yoga Day

June 21, 2019 13:45 IST

Thousands of young and old people across the country united to observe the fifth International Day of Yoga on Friday with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all on June 21, 2015, and the idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Participants perform at a mass yoga session organised to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga, at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

A yoga enthusiast performs Mallakhamba during a mass yoga session organised to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga, at Rajpath in New Delhi. Delhi witnessed several yoga programmes across the city. Photograph: Shashwat Das/PTI Photo

Sadhus perform yoga at Kamakhya Temple to mark the 5th International Day of Yoga, in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya students take part in a mass yoga session at their school premises in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo