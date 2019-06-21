Rajnath, Javadekar.... When our netas do yoga

June 21, 2019 09:21 IST

Top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended International Yoga Day events across the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a yoga event at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi said everybody should practice the ancient Indian discipline lifelong.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and others perform yoga during the 5th International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet urged all to take up the practice of yoga. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir performs yoga on the 5th International Day of Yoga, in East Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav along with other MPs and officials perform Yoga during the 5th International Day of Yoga at Parliament. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

"Yoga is India's gift to humanity; it holds the key to healthy living and to that fine balance between mind and body. Do become a part of the celebration of yoga," said President Ram Nath Kovind as he too joined the celebrations from Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter