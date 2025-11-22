HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

Fire at Mumbai's Dharavi disrupts local train services

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 16:06 IST

x

A major fire broke out in huts close to the Harbour line local train tracks in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, leading to the temporary suspension of train services on the affected stretch, officials said.

IMAGE: Smoke billows out after a major fire broke out in huts close to the Harbour line local train tracks in Mumbai's Dharavi. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Nobody was injured as per the preliminary information.

The fire in the huts located inside the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road broke out at 12.30 pm.

 

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injuries to anyone," he added.

IMAGE: Passengers walk on railway tracks as trains services were hit by the massive blaze. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

As the fire is very close to the railway tracks, local train services between Bandra and Mahim on the Harbour line have been temporarily suspended, railway officials said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

IMAGE: The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

"The electric supply to overhead equipment has been disconnected as a safety measure due to the fire incident in the shanties adjacent to Up Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:15 pm", a Western Railway spokesperson said.

The Harbour line train services have been regulated till the situation is under control.

"No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site," the spokesperson added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai transport hit after CNG cut; restoration by Tuesday
Mumbai transport hit after CNG cut; restoration by Tuesday
Mumbai CNG supply restored after 2-day disruption
Mumbai CNG supply restored after 2-day disruption
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
Passenger cooks noodles using kettle in train; Railways react
Passenger cooks noodles using kettle in train; Railways react
21 injured as fire erupts at UN COP30 summit in Brazil
21 injured as fire erupts at UN COP30 summit in Brazil

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League concludes in Poonch2:25

Indian Armys Krishna Ghati Cricket Premier League...

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant Ambani s Vantara shares insights0:46

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant...

Agro Vision Expo showcases global agricultural tech Gadkari highlights farmer support plans1:28

Agro Vision Expo showcases global agricultural tech...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO