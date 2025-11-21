HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fire erupts at main venue of UN COP30 summit in Brazil

By Trideep Lahkar
November 21, 2025 00:26 IST

A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing United Nations COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

IMAGE: A firefighter holds a hose following a fire alert during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, on November 20, 2025. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

There is no immediate report of injury or casualty, but dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in.

The fire broke out at 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

 

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate from the venue.

'Attention: There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat,' it added.

A UN security official said the fire has been doused, but nobody has been allowed to enter as checks are being carried out throughout the area.

There is no immediate report of any injury or casualty, and everything is being assessed now, he added.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC.

The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

Trideep Lahkar
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
