News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 injured in explosions on passenger buses in J-K

2 injured in explosions on passenger buses in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A blast in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within a few hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert, sources said.

IMAGE: A remains of the bus after the explosion. Photograph: ANI

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am on Thursday but no one was injured, they said.

The incidents occurred just days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah starting October 4.

He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2.

However, the visit was rescheduled.

 

On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people, sources said, adding the bus used to be parked at the spot daily.

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

IMAGE: A member of a Bomb Disposal Squad at the blast site. Photograph: ANI

DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudary said two to three buses have suffered damage in the blasts. "The nature of explosives and other things are under investigation. It needs a detailed probe," he said.

The people injured have been questioned and terror angle cannot be ruled out, the police officer said. An alert has been sounded by the police and people have been asked to check their vehicles for any suspicious items.

Personnel of the police and other security forces have cordoned off the bus stand and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly before allowing them to resume services.

All vehicles which left the bus stand before the blast occurred in the morning will be stopped at checkpoints and thoroughly checked, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
India strives for relationship with China, but...: EAM
India strives for relationship with China, but...: EAM
Hrithik: 'There is nobody else like me'
Hrithik: 'There is nobody else like me'
Hello Roger...it's Virat Kohli
Hello Roger...it's Virat Kohli
World Heart Day: BEST Learns CPR
World Heart Day: BEST Learns CPR
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances