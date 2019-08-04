Exodus from Kashmir continues on Sunday

August 04, 2019 18:38 IST

Following the government advisory asking Amarnath yatris, tourists and others to go home, an exodus of sorts started from the Valley on Saturday and continued on Sunday as well.

Students have packed their bags, as have tourists and all are leaving the Valley at the height of the tourist season.

There is chaos and confusion and amid this the Kashmiri locals are stocking up on essential commodities as they wait for what's in store for them in the future.

Foreign tourists carry their luggage as they wait for a passanger vehicle before leaving Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Amarnath Yatris await a cab as they try to leave Kashmir after the advisory.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Dal Lake, a favourite among tourists, bears a deserted look.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com Kashmiris wait in long queues to receive gas cylinders.