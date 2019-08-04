News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Exodus from Kashmir continues on Sunday

Exodus from Kashmir continues on Sunday

August 04, 2019 18:38 IST

Following the government advisory asking Amarnath yatris, tourists and others to go home, an exodus of sorts started from the Valley on Saturday and continued on Sunday as well.

Students have packed their bags, as have tourists and all are leaving the Valley at the height of the tourist season.

There is chaos and confusion and amid this the Kashmiri locals are stocking up on essential commodities as they wait for what's in store for them in the future.

Foreign tourists carry their luggage as they wait for a passanger vehicle before leaving Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters
 

Amarnath Yatris await a cab as they try to leave Kashmir after the advisory. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Dal Lake, a favourite among tourists, bears a deserted look. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Kashmiris wait in long queues to receive gas cylinders. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Kashmiris are stock-piling the essentials, such as rice, as they prepare for the worst. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

'Hope PM won't disturb peace in Kashmir'

'Hope PM won't disturb peace in Kashmir'

NIT Srinagar students leave for home states

NIT Srinagar students leave for home states

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use