Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Eid celebrated with fervour across country

PHOTOS: Eid celebrated with fervour across country

June 05, 2019 16:40 IST

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy month of Ramzan, was celebrated all across the country on Wednesday.

People from the Muslim community celebrated the festival by offering Namaz, meeting their loved ones and giving gifts to each other.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers and leaders extended their greetings to country on the occasion of Eid.

Here are glimpses of how the festival was marked all across the country.

IMAGE: A child hugs a policeman on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Thane, on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers at Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Young boys greet each other after offering namaz at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Boys holding roses offer namaz in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Muslims offer namaz at Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel present roses to devotees as they leave after offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An illuminated view of the market near Charminar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees greet each other after offering namaz at Jama Masjid Khairuddin in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Muslims greet each other after offering namaz at Red Road in Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo
AGENCIES
