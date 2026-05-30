HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » PIX: Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

PIX: Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 18:37 IST

x

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, recently visited the Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos, sparking interest in the iconic monument and its historical significance.

Tiffany Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany visits the iconic Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos. Photograph: Tiffany Trump on Instagram 

Key Points

  • Tiffany Trump visited the Taj Mahal with her husband, Michael Boulos.
  • She spent approximately one hour exploring the iconic monument in Agra.
  • Trump showed great interest in the Taj Mahal's history and architecture.
  • Elaborate security measures were in place for the high-profile visit.

American President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany visited the iconic Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos on Saturday and spent about an hour exploring the monument, officials said.

Tiffany Trump's Taj Mahal Exploration

Trump arrived at the Taj Mahal around 11 am along with Boulos and a few close friends.

During her visit, she extensively toured the monument and clicked pictures at various locations within the complex. 

Tourist guide Ramesh Diwan said she showed keen interest in the history and architecture of the monument and asked several questions about its construction.

Tiffany Trump

Photograph: ANI video grab

Security and Departure

After completing the visit, Trump praised the beauty of the monument, according to people present during the tour.

Police said she arrived in Agra from Delhi by a chartered aircraft and landed at the city's Agra Airport. She then travelled by road to a hotel before proceeding to the Taj Mahal through the golf course route.

Tiffany Trump

Photograph: ANI video grab

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the high-profile visit, with authorities creating a high-security corridor from the airport to the Taj Mahal. Additional police personnel were deployed along the route and around the monument, police said.

After visiting the Taj Mahal, Trump returned to her hotel with her husband. The couple is scheduled to stay overnight in Agra and then carry on with the rest of their India trip, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump Jr spends an hour at Taj Mahal
Donald Trump Jr spends an hour at Taj Mahal
Donald, Melania enjoy romantic walk at Taj Mahal
Donald, Melania enjoy romantic walk at Taj Mahal
'I didn't feel I was with the President of America'
'I didn't feel I was with the President of America'
The Rubios Visit Taj Mahal, Amber Fort
The Rubios Visit Taj Mahal, Amber Fort
Ivanka Trump wears a handwoven silk sherwani
Ivanka Trump wears a handwoven silk sherwani

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner Into Near-Darkness1:01

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO