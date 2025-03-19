HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams after spaceship splashdown

Last updated on: March 19, 2025 10:56 IST

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore received a heartwarming welcome from a pod of dolphins as they returned safely to Earth on Wednesday.

Photographs: Keegan Barber/NASA

Dolphins circled the SpaceX's Dragon Freedom capsule as divers readied it for hoisting onto the recovery ship.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent 286 days on the International Space Station, where they conducted over 4500 orbits and travelled more than 121 million statute miles.

The capsule undocked from the space station on Tuesday and splashed down off the Florida coast on Wednesday morning, after clocking 286 days in space. 

