Musk, White House hail Trump for Sunita Williams' return

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded in space for over nine months.

IMAGE: NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Sunita Williams and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are seen inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber

The White House's official X account posted, “PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to @ElonMusk, @SpaceX, and @Nasa!”

Donald Trump also shared a video on X of the splashdown with the caption, "USA! More winning."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk too congratulated the NASA and SpaceX teams on their successful return and thanked Trump for prioritising the mission.

"Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to Donald Trump for prioritizing this mission!," he siad on X.

NASA astronauts Sunita Willams and Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned to Earth on Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft after 9 months stuck in space.