First Images: Sunita Williams Returns!

By REDIFF NEWS
March 19, 2025 09:06 IST

After being marooned in space for nine months, Astronaut Sunita Williams is back on earth along with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.

 

 

IMAGE: Sunita Williams is helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after she, NASA Astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASAKeegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Butch Wilmore reacts after he, Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down in a Crew Dragon space capsule following their return to earth from the International Space Station off the coast of Florida, March 18, 2025 in this still image from video. Photograph: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, Sunita Williams and Aleksandr Gorbunov are seen inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan shortly after having landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASA Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Support teams work around a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA Astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard in the waters off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, here and below. Photograph: NASA Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: NASA Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dolphins swim past the Crew Dragon capsule containing the sace travelers following their return to earth from the International Space Station off the coast of Florida, March 18, 2025 in this still image from video. Photograph: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wilmore, Williams, Hague and Gorbunov descend in the Crew Dragon spacecraft to their splashdown, March 18, 2025 in this still image from video. Photograph: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wilmore and Williams return to earth from the International Space Station in this still image from video. Photograph: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Crew Dragon capsule with the astronauts and cosmonaut is hoisted onto the recovery ship Megan after splashdown, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
RELATED STORIES

Is This The Best Indian ODI Team Ever?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
Sunita Williams speaks to rediff India Abroad from space

