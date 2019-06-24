News
DMK protests as Chennai's water woes persist

June 24, 2019 11:51 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin and party workers on Monday held a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai by carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

Stalin who joined the protest, said, "The pot is here, but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."

 

DMK MP from Chennai Parliamentary constituency, Dayanidhi Maran said, "The city is out of the water and the present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisami blamed the lack of rains for the crisis."

Meanwhile, DMK MP from Sriperumbudur, TR Baalu has given a notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the water crisis issue in the state.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level.

Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have exacerbated the situation. 

Source: ANI
