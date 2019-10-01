China marks 70th anniversary with huge display of military might

October 01, 2019 16:51 IST

China celebrated its 70th anniversary of the Communist rule on Tuesday with a massive military parade, showcasing its most advanced weapons, including nuclear and hypersonic missiles, amid mounting political and economic challenges.

The official ceremonies began on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping paying his respects to the founder of the ruling Communist Party of China Mao Zedong's embalmed body in Beijing.

Xi, accompanied by six other members of the CPC's Standing Committee, visited Mao's mausoleum located in the heart of the power centre, the Tiananmen Square.

They bowed three time in front of the former chairman's statue.

The parade was seen as a muscle-flexing exercise by Beijing.

Here are some of the glimpses of the massive parade.

IMAGE: Soldiers of People's Liberation Army march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China on its National Day in Beijing. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Military helicopters fly in the formation of number "70" during the military parade. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: China, which keeps its top weapons under the blanket of secrecy, paraded its latest nuclear and hypersonic missiles, besides stealth aircraft and a host of other weaponry. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: Addressing a reception at the Great Hall of the People to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi, 66, said over the past 70 years, the Chinese people under the leadership of the ruling CPC had successfully blazed a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advanced socialism into a new era. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Square during the parade. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at the parade. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers travel past Tiananmen Square next to a float showing late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: The parade was held in the shadow of unending pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, exposing the CPC's inability to address festering issues. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Military vehicles carrying underwater drones travel past Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: Hailing the remarkable achievements made by the Chinese people in the past 70 years, Xi said absolute poverty, a problem that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years, was coming to an end. "The Chinese nation has achieved a tremendous transformation. It has stood up, grown rich and is becoming strong. It is embracing the brilliant prospects of rejuvenation," he said. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

IMAGE: Military vehicles carrying hypersonic cruise missiles DF-100 take part in the parade. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles during the parade. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during the military parade. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: The celebrations came at a time when the country is facing serious political and economic challenges. There is a concern among officials that Hong Kong pro-democracy protests planned for Tuesday could grab the global headlines, overshadowing the military parade in Beijing. While China is grappling with its economic slowdown, it is also waging a grim trade war with the United States. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A military vehicle carrying an unmanned aerial vehicle travels past Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

With inputs from PTI