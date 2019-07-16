40-50 feared trapped as building collapses in Mumbai

July 16, 2019 13:06 IST

A four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday, a civic official said, fearing that about 40 to 50 people are trapped under the rubble.

According to preliminary information, the ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located on Tandel Street in Dongri, crashed around 11.40 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

Around 40 to 50 occupants of the building are feared trapped under the debris, he said.

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operation.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force also reached the site to help in the rescue work.