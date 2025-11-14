Bihar battle: Who's leading, who's trailing

As counting of votes for the Bihar assembly polls is underway, here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

Mahagathbandhan's CM face and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading from his family bastion Raghopur.

Bihar deputy CM and BJP candidate Samrat is leading from the Tarapur assembly constituency.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who contested the election as an independent, is trailing from Mahua.

Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur, who is contesting her first election, is leading in the Alinagar constituency.

Janata Dal-United candidate and 'bahubali' Anant Singh, who is currently in jail after his arrest in a murder case of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, is leading from the Mokama seat.