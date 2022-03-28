News
Rediff.com  » News » Bharat bandh: Rail tracks blocked in Bengal on day 1

Bharat bandh: Rail tracks blocked in Bengal on day 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2022 10:24 IST
Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.

IMAGE: Member of Left-affiliated trade unions block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata during a 2-day nationwide strike . Photograph: ANI

Talking to PTI Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress, said, "The two-day nationwide strike by the joint forum of central trade unions has begun this morning".

About the impact of the agitation, she said that the entire coal belt (mining area) is affected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

She also said that there is a good response in industrial areas of Assam, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Goa and Odisha.

 

The AITUC official noted that the banks and insurance sectors are affected all over India, while steel and oil sectors are also seeing partial impact due to the strike.

Kaur said that she has got preliminary reports that markets are closed in Odisha.

As many as 10 Central Trade Unions have joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide strike from Monday. About 20 crore workers are expected to join the strike.

The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, among others.

IMAGE: A road wears deserted look during a bandh called by different trade unions in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI

The unions in railways and defence sector are making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundred spots, the joint forum had said earlier.

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline, increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers among others.

The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

Taking cognisance of the call, the Ministry of Power on Sunday had issued an advisory to states and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round the clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
