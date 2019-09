September 02, 2019 19:04 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesha pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying, "Heartiest good wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Photographs: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com